Dzulkefly says efforts to contain Covid-19 hijacked by 'Sheraton Move’

Former Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad during the launch of the mental wellness programme at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur February 20, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — Former health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said the tabligh event, which caused nearly half of all positive Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, could have been avoided if then home minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wasn’t preoccupied with his personal agendas.

Dr Dzulkelfy was responding to current health minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba’s accusations that the largest cluster of Covid-19 patients in Malaysia could have been prevented if the previous government managed the outbreak well.

In a conference call with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday, Dr Adham pointed out that by right Malaysia should only be having small clusters of Covid-19 infections if the tabligh gathering at Sri Petaling on February 27 had been prevented.

Dr Adham claimed that the gathering took place from February 27 to March 3 when Pakatan Harapan (PH) was in office.

However Dr Dzulkefly on his Facebook place last night pointed out that the tabligh event was from February 28 and not February 27 .

“If anyone was to know about the tabligh gathering at the time it would definitely be the home minister who is now the 8th prime minister of Malaysia,” Dr Dzulkelfy said.

“Before the health minister hurls accusations at me he should ask him (Muhyiddin) if he knew about the event ... maybe he was not aware of it as he was busy with more serious 'agendas' that took him away from doing his job.”

“It’s very disappointing that all our efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 was hijacked by the advent of the “Sheraton Move’ or “Langkah Sheraton.”

Dr Dzulkefly added that on February 29 Muhyiddin was elected as prime minister and took his oath thereafter subsequently forming the Cabinet on March 9.

He said this resulted in a two-week hiatus from all Covid-19 prevention plans as no one was in charge of anything.

“In conclusion, I urge the health minister to stop his politicking immediately especially now when the Covid-19 crisis is at hand and the movement control order (MCO) is in place.

“It would be more constructive if he can grasp the reality and severity of the situation and be a strong leader instead,” Dr Dzulkefly continued.

“Try to come up with an “Exit Strategy” based on data and evidence and guide of the prime minister and his Cabinet to take steps to end the MCO."

Dr Adham Baba has come under heavy scrutiny for advising people to drink warm water to kill the Covid-19 virus.

In another blunder, he had revealed the name of a government staff member who had contracted Covid-19 and died, on his Facebook which drew the ire of citizens as medical records are meant to be confidential.