Senior minister: Only virtual AGM allowed for companies, societies and associations during MCO

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — All companies, cooperatives, associations and organisations are required to postpone their annual general meetings (AGM) to another date on the advice of the Ministry of Health (MOH) during the movement control order (MCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob said, however, leverage may be given if any company, society or association wants to conduct their AGM or meetings online.

“We want to avoid situations that require many people to convene in one place,” he said during his daily press briefing today.

