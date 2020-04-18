Senior minister: More cars on the road means more roadblocks will be erected

Police personnel conduct checks on vehicles during a roadblock in Section 7, Shah Alam April 15, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — The police will set up more roadblocks in response to the 1,565 individuals who were arrested yesterday, an increase of more than 500 from the day before.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said a record number of 585,250 vehicles were checked at the 816 roadblocks around the country, marking a significant increase during phase 3 of the MCO which started on April 15.

“PDRM arrested 1,565 individuals yesterday compared to 1,057 individuals the day before and this shows more people are being arrested for flouting the MCO.

“PDRM will increase (the numbers of) roadblocks throughout the country and will not compromise should any party disobey MCO regulations,” he said, using the Malay acronym for the Royal Malaysia Police, during a press conference at Putrajaya today.

The cumulative number of arrests since the MCO started stands at 13,639 individuals.

Ismail Sabri said that the public must adhere to MCO rules as they were implemented to ensure its objective of breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections is achieved.

He thanked the Ministry of Health and all parties involved especially since the MCO has begun to show results with a drop in the number of positive cases over the past two days.

“Therefore, people should continue to help the government as we aim to register zero positive cases of Covid-19.

“I know you all have been praying for the MCO to end but we need to make sure it achieves its objective,” he said.