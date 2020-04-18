Health D-G: 54 test positive for Covid-19, total recoveries 3,102

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference on Covid-19 in MOH , Putrajaya April 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said that 54 Covid-19 (novel coronavirus) positive cases were recorded as of noon today.

This brings the national total number of accumulated positive cases to 5,305.

He said there are currently 2,115 active cases, where patients are isolated and currently being treated.

“The number of recovered cases is 135 today, and they have been discharged.

“That brings the total accumulated recovery number to 3,102 or 58.5 per cent,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the Ministry of Health daily press conference.

