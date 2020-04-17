Penang governor thanks frontliners, officiates legislative assembly with brief speech

Yang DiPertua Pulau Pinang Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas has his temperature screened before entering the Dewan Sri Pinang for the first sitting of 14th State Assembly Session in George Town April 14, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Penang Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas cut short his six-page-long speech to less than five minutes when officiating the first sitting of the third term of the 14th Penang state legislative assembly today.

He commended the state government for introducing the RM75 million Penang Aid Package to assist those impacted by the movement control order (MCO) and thanked frontliners in various government agencies for their contributions in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

“I will shorten my speech this time due to the current situation and I hope everyone will stay home and adhere to the MCO,” he said, before ending his speech while copies of his full speech were distributed to all state assemblymen as reference.

In his speech text, he said 2019 was a good year for Penang in terms of investments but the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on investment and the global supply chain this year should not be ignored.

He said many corporations are expected to record minimal growth for the first six months of this year and most of the companies in Penang are directly and indirectly affected as part of the global supply chain.

“The state needs to increase its efforts to strengthen and increase foreign and local investments whether it is in the form of reinvestment or new investments so that we could revive the state's economy,” he said.

As for the state's tourism industry, he said it was heavily impacted this year by the pandemic.

“The state government, through Penang Global Tourism, is now formulating a long and short term Tourism Recovery Action Plan and it is hoped that the plan took into account all related matters so that it could spur the tourism industry in Penang after this,” he said.

He also noted the importance of the agricultural industry in Penang and called on the state government to assist farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen in producing niche products other than working towards 100 per cent self-sufficiency.

“We need to increase the use of modern technology such as the Internet of Things and the Industry 4.0 among farmers, breeders and fishermen so that they can increase their productivity and income,” he said.

The state legislative assembly session today was held for roughly two hours from 9.45am and ended at about 11.30am, allowing only state Opposition leader, Datuk Muhamad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN - Sungai Dua), and Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (DAP - Padang Kota) to present their respective speeches.

Penang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Law Choo Kiang said the state assembly received a total 59 oral questions and 540 written questions.

“All answers for the oral and written questions will be given to the respective assemblymen in written form,” he said.

The legislative assembly also observed a moment of silence for Covid-19 patients who have succumbed to the disease.

The state assembly today was held in adherence with the MCO and social distancing rules where only state assemblymen, the state secretary and several officials were allowed to attend.

The media were advised not to attend and encouraged to watch the proceedings online as it was broadcasted “live” on the Penang state assembly website.

Those who attended had their body temperatures scanned and were given hand sanitisers before entering the August house.

The seating of the state assemblymen was also adjusted to ensure that they sat one-metre apart.