Penang can be medical equipment manufacturing hub in fight against Covid-19, says Chow

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state can help the healthcare frontliners in Malaysia fight Covid-19 by strengthening Malaysia's medical supplies industry. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Penang has the capability and capacity to position itself as a main manufacturing hub for medical equipment in the global fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Padang Kota assemblyman said the state is a global supply chain hub with a ready pool of knowledgeable workers so it can transform its expertise to fit the current demands for medical equipment, such as face masks, personal protective equipment, ventilators, hand sanitisers and other relevant medical supplies.

“Penang can help the healthcare frontliners in Malaysia fight Covid-19 by strengthening our medical supplies industry, while at the same time, providing jobs and income for the people,” he said during his speech at the state legislative assembly this morning.

He said the state government has instructed the Penang Development Corporation and InvestPenang to involve the manufacturing sector in reviewing changes to their manufacturing capacities due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“Based on Penang’s strength in the electronic and electrical sector, we hope to raise it to the next level by using innovation and technology to produce products that can help Malaysians and Penangites enter the next normal phase after the MCO is lifted,” he said.

He said these are some of the state government’s efforts for post-Covid-19 times and the state hopes Putrajaya will support its vision for its manufacturing sector.

“The state government pledged to implement economic renewal measures through the use of digital platforms, to continue with planned development projects and to increase efforts in attracting foreign and domestic investments to increase job opportunities for the people,” he said.