More patients in Perak can get medicines delivered home, says state Health Dept

The service is being offered by the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (pictured), the Taiping Hospital, and the Seri Manjung Hospital, among others. — Google screen shot

IPOH, April 17 — Another 12 public health facilities have begun offering the Medicines by Post (UMP) service in Perak.

The Perak Department of Health in a Facebook post today said the addition meant a total of 31 facilities were currently offering the service, with more patients now able to get their follow-up medication delivered to the home.

According to the statement, the RM5.30 delivery fee for the service has also been waived from April 5 until June 30.

“The UMP service is suitable for follow-up medication that does not require special storage, is not sensitive to temperature change and humidity, and is not a psychotropic drug,” the statement said.

The preparation, collection and delivery process might take between five to 10 days, it said, adding that patients should have at least a two-week stock of medicine when using the service.

The service is being offered by the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, the Taiping Hospital, and the Seri Manjung Hospital, among others, and the full list is available at the department’s official Facebook page. — Bernama