CM: Penang does not need to implement EMCO as spread of Covid-19 in state under control

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said that a total of 119 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Penang with only one death to date.― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 17 — Penang does not need to implement an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in any of its districts as Covid-19 cases in the state are under control, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Padang Kota assemblyman said that a total of 119 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Penang with only one death to date.

“According to the state Health Department, the spread of the disease is under control in the state and closely monitored through the close cooperation of all agencies under the Covid-19 Special Task Force and Penang state security committee,” he said during his speech at the state legislative assembly today.

He said the number of cases in Penang remained low compared to other states and attributed this to the efforts made by frontliners in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

He expressed his gratitude to frontliners in the state Health Department, National Security Council, Immigration Department, police, Armed Forces, Civil Defence, Fire and Rescue Department and Rela.

“Since the spread of this pandemic, the state government has received continuous contributions and cash including food, personal protective equipment (PPE) and daily necessities for the frontliners,” he said.

Chow said the Penang Covid-19 Fund has received a total RM2,408,268.73 in cash contributions and thanked those who had donated to the fund.

He said there is always a silver lining to any situation and even in this pandemic, there is good arising from it.

“All government agencies and departments, whether state or federal, no longer work in silo but instead are cooperating to successfully stop the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. This is the outcome of a whole-of-government effort,” he said.

Chow said there is a need for a whole-of-society effort to work together with the government to face the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We can see non-governmental organisations, the private sector and individuals offering help to those impacted by the MCO,” he said.

He said health experts have predicted that the pandemic will not end for at least another 18 months so the people, government and businesses will need to change the way things are done.

He said this is a “new normal” for everyone in their daily routines during this pandemic that could last longer than expected.

“We need to look at the possibilities of digitalisation in all sectors and maximise the use of technology such as the Internet of Things, Big Data and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Chow acknowledged the reality of a global economic downturn due to the pandemic and that every economic sector is affected.

He said the state government will do its best to ensure the prosperity of the people by formulating a Penang Next Normal Strategy for the state.

“The state will work on a balance between public health and economic health for the sake of the state’s economy,” he said.