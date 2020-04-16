Sarawak says firms must get approval to restart ops in Covid-19 green zones

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters on the coronavirus situation in Sarawak, April 16, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (UKAS)

KUCHING, April 16 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today said companies that want to operate in green zones must submit their applications to its secretariat for consideration.

He said the secretariat, together with other relevant ministries and agencies, will evaluate the applications and to make certain recommendations either for approval or rejection to operate in the green zones.

“As we know, large areas of Sarawak or of about 60 per cent its vast areas have been classified as green zones, so these companies want to resume their business activities in these zones,” he told reporters in his daily media briefing on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation in the state.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said the SDMC has conducted studies on the business activities that are allowed to operate in the green zones.

“But at the same time, we want to ensure that there is no movement of manpower from the red to green zones before giving approval. This is to avoid the spread of Covid-19 to the green zones,” he added.

He explained SDMC will not allow any economic activities in the green zones if they require manpower to enter from outside these areas.

Uggah said SDMC has allowed Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to open its outlets in green zones so long as it does not bring in workers from outside.

Uggah also reminded the companies which are operating in green zones that they must comply with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He said the guidelines can be obtained from MITI’s website.

On a proposal by the Federal Agriculture Marketing Authority (Fama) to set up farmers’ markets in certain areas, Uggah said it is up to state Ministry of Local Government and Housing to make the decision.

He said the farmers’ markets are meant for the farmers, fishermen and livestock breeders to sell their products so the people can get their fresh food supplies.