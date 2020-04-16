236 arrested in Johor on day one of MCO’s third phase

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (third left) and Brigadier General Datuk Zawawi Adam (second left) during a joint police and military roadblock in Tampoi, Johor Baru March 23, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 16 — Johor police arrested 236 people in violation of the movement control order (MCO) which entered its third phase yesterday.

Those arrested were taken to police stations immediately and remanded, with the RM1,000 compound will no longer issued to violators under phase three of the MCO.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the latest figure yesterday brings the total number of arrests to 1,818 since the MCO was enforced on March 18.

In addition to that, he said 998 people had already been charged in court with violating the MCO.

“The arrests were made under Sections 186 and 270 of the Penal Code and Section 22 (b) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1998 (Act 342).

"They are also being investigated under Regulation (3) Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Declaration of Infectious Diseases Local Area) 2020.

“They can also be convicted under Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 2020, with a fine of up to RM1,000," said Ayob Khan in a statement issued here today.

Those arrested were aged between 15 and 75.

Ayob Khan said that with the start of phase three of the MCO, the Johor police will take more stringent action against those who violate the MCO and failed to comply with instructions.

“The Johor police hope that the public will be cooperative during this time to ensure the spread of Covid-19 is curbed,” he said.

The MCO’s third phase started yesterday and will be enforced until April 28.