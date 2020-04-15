Report: May 18 Parliament sitting to proceed, with limited media coverage and strict admission rules

Ariff suggested that only parliamentarians, government officers and ministers might be allowed entry. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — The next Parliament sitting scheduled to take place on May 18 will be broadcasted “live” on national television networks as usual, said Speaker of the Lower House Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He was quoted in a report by online portal Malaysiakini suggesting that despite the usual broadcast, not all media agencies might be allowed into the Parliament building for coverage as mitigative steps in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“You may have to rely on the livestream. But RTM and Bernama will be there,” Mohamad Ariff was quoted as saying in the report.

Ariff had suggested that only parliamentarians, government officers and ministers might be allowed entry, adding that MPs would be positioned with an empty seat separating each one.

The report also quoted Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon who said tighter measures might be implemented to those entering the Parliament building.

Mohd Rashid added that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address and the Supplementary Bills would be the main items on the agenda when the sitting resumes.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mohd Ariff, when pressed, was also quoted in the report as remaining coy when asked if he might be replaced following the change of administration.

“No comment. I’ll only go by the standing orders and the Federal Constitution,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

The next Parliament sitting was supposed to have taken place on March 9, but was later postponed following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government and the takeover of the Perikatan Nasional administration.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin then announced the delay and the new date for the sitting, which is subject to change following the implementation of the movement control order.



