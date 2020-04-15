Drop in domestic violence cases in Penang during MCO, says Penang police chief

Demonstrators take part in Women's March Malaysia 2020, in conjunction with International Women’s Day in Kuala Lumpur March 8, 2020. The number of domestic violence cases in Penang dropped during the first two phases of the movement control order. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — The number of domestic violence cases in Penang dropped during the first two phases of the movement control order (MCO), with 15 cases recorded compared to 22 in the same period last year.

Penang Police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said there was a slight increase during the first phase of the MCO from March 18 to March 31, with 13 cases reported compared to 10 for the same period last year.

“However, from April 1 to yesterday, which was the second phase of the MCO, only two cases were recorded compared to 12 the previous year and, overall, cases involving domestic violence during the MCO period dropped by seven.

“I hope any domestic problems among the people can be resolved in a proper way and not lead to violence and injuries,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said victims of domestic violence, irrespective of gender, could lodge a police report via the Penang Police Contingent emergency line at 04-2691999 (24-hour); Talian Kasih (15999) or WhatsApp (019-261599). — Bernama