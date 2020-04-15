Chief minister: No new Covid-19 clusters in Penang during phase two of MCO

Health workers wave to members of the media at Menara City One in Kuala Lumpur April 14, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

GEORGE TOWN, April 15 — Penang did not record any new Covid-19 clusters during the second phase of the movement control Order (MCO), said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said all frontliners in the state remain healthy and continue to work tirelessly for the safety of everyone.

He noted the Health Ministry’s announcement on the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and said Penang will continue to ensure there is a sufficient supply for government hospitals and clinics here.

“Due to our commitment to ensure sufficient supply of PPE for our healthcare workers, I regularly get updated information from the state Health Department, including the supply of equipment,” he said in his daily message on Facebook.

He said the state government has continued to receive contributions from various non-governmental organisations while the state health department is also receiving donations from private companies through the state government to purchase equipment.

“The state Health Department has formed a state-level committee to manage these contributions and has shortlisted equipment and consumables needed,” he said, adding that the list of equipment and suppliers is being finalised.

The Penang state government has distributed 1,311,300 face masks to the public and the frontliners as of April 11.

“The state has received a total 30,510 PPEs which were channelled to the relevant parties. Similarly, 309,700 gloves and shoe covers and other equipment, such as thermometers, hand sanitisers and face shields, were also distributed,” he said.

Chow said the police have reported a compliance rate of 97.84 per cent with a total 861 arrested for breaching the MCO.

He advised all to remain patient and stay home in compliance with the MCO so that the objective of stopping the spread of Covid-19 will be achieved.



