MCO: Several routes to Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge in Penang remain closed

GEORGE TOWN, April 14 — Several routes heading to the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS) will remain closed to traffic during the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) which begins tomorrow until April 28.

Its operator, Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) in a statement today said the road closures were to limit and control the movement of people, in line with the enforcement of the MCO as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

The closure involves Batu Maung Ramp 4 (BMR4) — a slip road from George Town to JSAHMS; Bandar Cassia Ramp 7 (BCR7) — a slip road from Batu Kawan Industrial Park (BKIP) to JSAHMS, and Plaza A at Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza.

“For road users from George Town going to Batu Kawan via JSAHMS, they have to make a U-turn at Batu Maung before entering JSAHMS, while those from BKIP heading to Batu Maung should make a U-turn at Bandar Cassia before going up to JSAHMS.

“For road users heading to Batu Maung/George Town via JSAHMS, they can use Plaza B at Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza,” read the statement.

It also said that there is no cash transaction and Touch ‘n Go card sales at all JSAHMS toll plazas while Touch ‘n Go top-up counters at JSAHMS rest area are closed.

For further information, members of the public are advised to call 1300-30-2828 or go online at www.jambatankedua.com.my, Twitter @jsahmsofficial or Facebook www.facebook.com/jsahmsofficial. — Bernama