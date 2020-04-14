Couple held over running red lights, violating MCO in Alor Gajah

Police arrest youths who violate the movement control order in Jelutong, Penang, March 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

MELAKA, April 14 — A couple was arrested for running three red lights and violating the movement control order (MCO) in Alor Gajah district on Sunday.

Alor Gajah district police chief Supt Arshad Abu said police were on MCO patrols about 7pm when they saw a Perodua Kancil car running a red light in the Durian Tunggal area.

The car was driven by a 24-year-old man, with his 18-year-old girlfriend beside him.

“The police gave chase and ordered the driver to stop, but the suspect continued to accelerate and even went past a roadblock in Paya Rumput,” he said in a statement here today.

A video of the incident went viral on social media yesterday.

Arshad said the car came to a halt in Taman Angkasa Nuri after it ran out of fuel.

He said the man tested positive for methamphetamine and had criminal records for drug-related offences and possession of stolen items.

He said the two have been remanded for four days until Thursday and the case was being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama