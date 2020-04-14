Cops arrest suspect in Pasir Mas road rage incident

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohammad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the 45-year old suspect gave himself up at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters at 11.50pm. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, April 14 — A road bully who was caught on camera hitting a man with an iron rod in Jalan Kampung Atas Pinggir, Bunut Susu, Pasir Mas was detained by the police last night.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohammad Roy Suhaimi Sarif, when contacted, said the 45-year old suspect gave himself up at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters at 11.50pm.

“The suspect is a Pasir Mas local and has previous criminal records. He has been remanded until April 17 from today,” he said while adding that police had also seized the iron rod allegedly used in the incident.

Based on investigations, the man got angry after his car was overtaken suddenly, which led him to tailgate the victim’s car until it crashed into a drain.

Mohammad Roy said the case is being investigated section 324 and section 279 of the Penal Code as well for disobeying the movement control order (MCO) if the suspect fails to provide a valid reason for being outdoors at the time of the incident.

A 20-second video clip that showed an angry man hitting a Perodua Kancil driver with an iron rod after a road crash has gone viral.

The suspect, who was driving a Toyota Harrier, is believed to have been angry after the victim overtook his car.

Mohammad Roy said the victim suffered a three-centimetre gash on his head and swelling on his arm in the incident. — Bernama