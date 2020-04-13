Terengganu cops to nab those venturing out after 8pm without valid reason during MCO period

erengganu Police chief Datuk Roslee Chik said stern action had to be taken to ensure the public fully complied with the MCO so that the spread of Covid-19 could be curbed. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 13 — Police will not comprise but, instead, arrest anyone going out without a valid reason after 8pm, said Terengganu Police chief Datuk Roslee Chik.

He said stern action had to be taken to ensure the public fully complied with the movement control order (MCO) so that the spread of Covid-19 could be curbed.

“We can still accept if they go out in the day time to purchase essential goods and such, but what’s the reason for going out at night? Even the shops are closed.

“But if it’s an emergency, like having to go to the hospital, that we will allow. If there’s no valid reason, we will immediately arrest them. No more excuses,” he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over 50 umbrellas for use at road blocks by ExxonMobil at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

Meanwhile, Roslee said there was an increase in the number of vehicles on the road, with about 9,000 yesterday compared to between 5,000 and 6,000 in the previous days.

“When asked, they gave excuses like going to buy food and going to the bank. So we had no excuse to stop them I appeal to everyone to be honest and not to leave home twice or three times a day. If there is absolutely no need, then don’t leave home,” he said. — Bernama