Police remand for teenager who left girlfriend’s body in garage

Rompin district police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the 17-year-old was remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUANTAN, April 13 — The Form Five student who allegedly left his girlfriend’s body in the garage at her Felda Keratong 10 home in Rompin yesterday, has been remanded for four days from today.

Rompin district police chief DSP Azari Miskon said the 17-year-old was remanded to facilitate investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

The suspect who is from Felda Keratong 5 is also being investigated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, for violating the movement control order.

“A post-mortem on the victim, aged 17, confirmed that severe head injuries due to a road accident was the cause of death.

“The victim is believed to have died when on the way to the garage where her body was left,” he told reporters in a press statement here today.

According to media reports yesterday, the teenage girl’s body was discovered in a garage. Her boyfriend had allegedly left the body there following a road accident which occurred about 15 kilometres from her home.

In the 3.30am incident near a palm oil mill at Felda Keratong 3, the motorcycle the couple was riding on was believed to have hit a stray buffalo which was in the middle of the road.

Initial police investigations revealed the teenage boy panicked after seeing the victim unconscious and hurried home after leaving the body, as he feared he would be reprimanded by the victim’s family members. — Bernama