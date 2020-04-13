Penang cops: Drug mastermind arrested in Bukit Tambun last week, over RM1m narcotics, cash, jewellery seized

Penang police chief Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan (centre) showing the drugs and bank notes seized during a drug bust in George Town April 13, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 13 — Police busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of its alleged mastermind at his house in Bukit Tambun in South Seberang Perai last week, said Penang Police Chief Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan today.

He said the 41-year-old man and his 18-year-old girlfriend were arrested at the house on April 10 where drugs worth RM55,497 were found along with cash, two cars and jewellery worth over RM1.05 million in total.

“We found a total of RM878,236 in cash stashed inside the house and we also seized two Honda Accords worth about RM149,500 and jewellery worth RM26,487,” he said during a press conference today.

The police also arrested another three men, believed to be involved in the same syndicate, during two raids in Seberang Jaya between 6.30pm and noon on that day.

Sahabudin said all five arrested are Malaysians and within the age range of 18 and 41 years old.

“The syndicate is believed to have been in operation for about two to three months and the drugs seized are thought to have been destined for the local market,” he said.

Among the drugs seized were 6.06kg of heroin, 8.07g of cannabis, 4.91g of syabu, 1.12g of ketamine and 16 Eramin 5 pills.

He said the amount of drugs seized could have been distributed to more than 15,193 drug users if they had been released into the market.

“All of the suspects have been remanded until April 17 for further investigations,” he said.

Three of the suspects arrested were found to have previous drug convictions and their urine also tested positive for drugs.

The police are investigating the case under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking which carries a death sentence upon conviction.