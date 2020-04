Health workers in protective suits are seen after conducting Covid-19 testing at Lorong Jalan Puyuh, Shah Alam April 12, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 — Malaysia’s health ministry reported 153 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus today, raising the cumulative total to 4,683, the highest in South-east Asia.

The latest data includes three new deaths, raising the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 76.

The ministry said 45 per cent of all confirmed cases have recovered. — Reuters