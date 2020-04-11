MOH personnel reminded of prudent use of PPEs

People work on a collaborative project between FSSR UiTM Perak, FSSR Shah Alam, UiTM Sg Buluh, Red Crescent Perak to produce personal protective equipment (PPE) at UiTM Seri Iskandar Art and Fashion workshop April 9, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) personnel are reminded to use personnel protection equipment (PPEs) prudently as the fight against Covid-19 in the country is still far from over.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said currently, the distribution of PPEs is done based on priorities and needs.

“Thus, MOH calls for prudent use of PPEs among all personnel. We still have a long fight ahead. You are the country’s main asset in this fight against Covid-19 and the ministry cares about your wellbeing,” he said in a posting on his Facebook today.

Dr Noor Hisham also expressed his gratitude to those who contributed PPEs to the ministry.

“The contribution of PPEs by various quarters is indeed helpful and is highly appreciated,” he said.

He also said PPE stock in every state is closely monitored by the MOH headquarters.

“If there is a shortage of PPEs at any MOH facility, stock mobilisation will be carried out to the affected facility,” he said. — Bernama