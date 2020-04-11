MCO: Compliance in third phase crucial in breaking Covid-19 chain in Sabah, says Wilfred

A general view showing the projection mapping on a building reading ‘#stayathome’ and ‘Thank You Malaysian Frontliners’ in Kuala Lumpur April 10, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

TUARAN, April 11 — The level of awareness in complying with the third phase of the movement control order (MCO) is crucial in breaking the Covid-19 chain in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau said the Federal government’s move to extend the third phase of the MCO is proof of its readiness to resolve the country’s pandemic crisis immediately.

“It’s important to realise that each of us can be a carrier of Covid-19, so it’s important to take preventive measures together.

“Stay at home if there are no urgent matters to attend to outside. It’s to prevent us from being infected with Covid-19 and then spreading it to others,” he said.

He said this to reporters after delivering food assistance to senior citizens, single mothers, the physically-challenged and hardcore poor at the Taman Gayang Ria People’s Housing Project, here today.

Wilfred, who is also State Trade and Industry Minister and Tuaran member of parliament reminded sectors allowed to operate in the third phase of the MCO to comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) set by the Ministry of Health Malaysia. — Bernama