Another seven Covid-19 cases registered in Sarawak

KUCHING, April 11 — Sarawak today registered seven new positive cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 334 since the first case was reported on March 13, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Karim Rahman Hamzah said today.

He said the news cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital, and a total of 81 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) are also registered today, bringing the overall total to 2,340 cases.

“From the overall total, 1,774 have tested negative and 232 others are awaiting laboratory test results,” Karim, who deputised for Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, in his daily briefing.

He added 53 of the new PUIs are from Kuching district, followed by Samarahan district (9), Miri (7), Bintulu district, and one each in the districts of Bau, Lundu, Serian, Sarikei, Meradong and Kapit.

Karim also said 137 Sarawakians who returned today from overseas, Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan, have been placed as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) in hotels which are designated as quarantine centres.

He said a total of 712 returning Sarawakians have been declared as PUS cases since April 5.

He added 272 of them are placed in hotels in Kuching, 219 in Miri, 142 in Bintulu and 79 in Limbang.

Karim said SDMC will have to find more premises as quarantine centres if thousands of Sarawakian students studying in Peninsular Malaysia and overseas return for Hari Raya and Gawai Dayak celebrations.

He said that this is because there will be not enough hotels to accommodate them.