Sarawak DCM: PM had no choice but to extend MCO

Food delivery riders watch the live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement of the movement control order extension due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Shah Alam April 10, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, April 10 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has no choice but to extend the duration of the movement control order (MCO) by another two weeks, Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing said today.

He said the extension is imperative to overcome the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Malaysians must now learn to live new ways of doing business, social lifestyles and religious ethics,” he told reporters after he was asked to comment on the extension of MCO until April 28.

“Big gatherings in churches, mosques and other religious places may need to be reduced until Covid-19 pandemic can be contained,” he added.

He said the fight against the spread of the virus requires the efforts of all Malaysians.

“Covid-19 is politically blind, nor does it recognise positions, ethnicities and religious beliefs and will kill anybody on its path,” he stressed.

Separately, Sarawak Division of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) secretary Andrew Lo said the division understands the decision of the federal government to extend the MCO to April 28.

“There is no doubt the economy and employment will continue to suffer. We need to manage it.

“We believe that if the MCO is not extended, public confidence will be still low and economic activities will be slow.

“With the extension, we will contain the pandemic and once the MCO is over and the recovery will be quick,” Lo said in a statement.

He said Malaysians must have confidence in themselves as they have to emerge from this crisis stronger.