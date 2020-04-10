MMEA Perak steps up enforcement along Malaysia-Indonesia maritime border

LUMUT, April 10 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Perak has intensified operations and patrols along the Malaysia-Indonesia maritime border and coastal waters as part of efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Perak MMEA director Captain Shahrizan Raman said three areas in the state often used as illegal entry points by foreigners from neighbouring countries in the last several years had also been identified.

“The geographical location of the three areas which are open, and close to the country’s maritime border, plays a factor in them being exposed to illegal entry.

“The terrain with small river routes, especially in the southern part of Perak, namely from Hutan Melintang to Lekir, also gives the foreigners access to Sitiawan,” he said when met at the Perak MMEA headquarters here today.

Shahrizan said based on intelligence, there were two locations in Indonesia about 60 nautical miles from Perak waters where the foreigners usually began their journey from, however, he did not reveal the locations.

“With calm seas and good weather, they (foreigners) can get to these three areas (in Perak) in just two to three hours, but it depends on the speed of the boat as well,” he added. — Bernama