Health Ministry: Lifting MCO now would’ve put elderly, vulnerable communities in danger

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today the Ministry of Health (MOH) welcomes the extension of the movement control order (MCO) for another two weeks.

He said based on the current situation in Malaysia, the implementation of the MCO has helped the MOH in curbing the spread of the disease to a stable level, but lifting the restriction would have led to a negative effect.

“In fact, it needs to be further accelerated to break the contagion chain by enhancing existing activities as well some new and specific approaches to specific target groups,” Dr Noor Hisham said in his daily briefing.

“It is a concern that the Covid-19 transmission may be resurgent in the community. The public will continue to be infected, the elderly and the high-risk will be affected and the health system’s capacity will be slim to resist waves that may be greater than what they see today,” he added.

