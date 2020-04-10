Covid-19: Motorist rams police car during roadblock at Petaling Jaya toll plaza

File picture shows Petaling Jaya District Police along with Petaling Jaya City Council officials preparing a road closure at Mutiara Damansara following Phase Two of the Movement Control Order to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak, April 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A motorist was arrested after he rammed into the rear of a police car during a roadblock at PJS 2 Toll Plaza, Petaling Jaya near here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya Police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 61-year-old man, believed to be driving under the influence of alcohol, was detained at about 9.30pm.

“Initial investigation showed that the vehicle driven by the man rammed into the back of the police car driven by a senior police officer from Bukit Aman. No one was injured in the incident,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Ezanee said the breathalyser test revealed that the suspect’s alcohol content had exceeded the permissible limit.

The case is being investigated under Section 45(a) (1) and Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act for driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving.

The suspect was also issued a RM1,000 compound fine for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO). — Bernama