Sri Petaling cluster: 1,701 positive Covid-19 cases from nearly 22,000 samples

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 9, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — The Sri Petaling coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cluster has grown to 1,701 cases spanning five generations, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today.

The Health director-general also said authorities have collected 21,920 samples from attendees of the tabligh ijtimak event there and their family members.

Of these, 17,217 were negative for Covid-19.

“Index cases are 766, with the first-generation infection at 704, second generation at 198, third-generation infections at 19, while the fourth and fifth-generation infection are seven each,” he said.

On Tuesday, positive cases from the cluster were 1,657.

Dr Noor Hisham said most of the other major clusters did not experience any growth save for the Rembau and Bangi clusters that grew by two and one, respectively.