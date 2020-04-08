Sabah assembly to convene on April 16 with precautions

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said the state’s first state assembly meeting of the year will proceed on April 16 as planned, albeit with amended practices in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. — Picture courtesy of the Sabah Chief Minister’s Dept

KOTA KINABALU, April 8 — Sabah’s first state assembly meeting of the year will proceed on April 16 as planned, albeit with amended practices in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

Shafie said the meeting from April 16 to 23 would be restricted to assemblymen and some government officials, with no members of the public allowed.

“There will be some new practices in place, but it will go on, as the (Sabah) constitution requires it.

“Maybe it will be shortened, minimise the time frame, and no ceremonial or march involved and no refreshments. Just [motions] and debates,” he said.

He said that the meeting could not be put off without breaching the state constitution and he did not want to reach a point where the assembly must be dissolved prematurely.

“This is a constitutional requirement, other states have gone ahead with it. Parliament will also be in session in May,” he said.

“We have to table our [spending] and budget or else how else we will do it? We will do our level best to save and spend properly,” he said.

Malaysia is three weeks into a four-week movement control order to curb the spread of Covid-19.