Police say bolstering border security during MCO

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Federal police will deploy more personnel at national borders as well as coastlines to ensure heightened security throughout the movement control order (MCO), said Bukit Aman’s Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

This includes deploying more personnel, including some 2,000 General Operations Force (PGA) members, at the northern border, the western coastline of Johor as well as Sabah and Sarawak.

“The number of staff deployed is increased by 50 per cent compared to the number of personnel in the area.

“Currently, 4,900 officers and PGA members have been assisting the implementation of the MCO nationwide,” he said.

This follows concerns of illegal immigrants entering the country while the nation is on lockdown. There is also concern from public health officials that the outbreak of the third wave of Covid-19 is due to imported cases.

Acryl Sani also stressed that his office will be increased coordination with the special branch as well as the criminal investigation department to arrest the culprits who ferried illegal immigrants into the country.

“The Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 will be used against these culprits,” said Acryl Sani.

Acryl Sani said they have also increased security along Johor’s eastern coastline and Pontian as those areas were identified as routes often used by illegal immigrants to enter the country.

The Johor police have streamlined their operations with the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and the Malaysian Royal Navy.