Covid-19: Recoveries top new cases, two new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today said 15 Covid-19 patients previously in intensive care units (ICU) have been transferred to regular wards.

He said there have also been 166 recoveries in the last 24 hours, surpassing the 156 new positive cases detected as of noon today.

However, Dr Noor Hisham said there were two more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the country’s death toll to 65.

“The latest deaths include a Pakistani national who had been to the tabligh gathering at the Sri Petaling mosque in Kuala Lumpur in late February,” he said

Dr Noor Hisham added that there are currently 2,567 Covid-19 patients at hospitals nationwide, 76 of whom are in the ICU.

