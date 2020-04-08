Alternatives for Ramadan bazaars in FT: drive-thrus, pack-and-pick, e-hailing deliveries

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa speaks to reporters on his first day at the ministry in Putrajaya 11, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 8 — Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa has offered traders who customarily work during the Ramadan bazaar period several alternatives in view of the cancellation of the physical bazaars amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Star reported him as saying these include selling food and drinks via drive-thrus, pack-and-pick, and e-hailing services. In the case of drive-thru, food is to be pre-packed and a 20-metre gap between canopies and traders will be arranged according to segments.

“The drive-thru system will be located in areas where the roads are wide and traffic circulation creates no obstructions. Bukit Jalil National Stadium in KL and Boulevard Presint 2 in Putrajaya have been identified as two locations,” Annuar said in a Facebook Live video.

Bazar Ramadhan di Wilayah Persekutuan akan dijalankan menerusi tiga kaedah. Menggunakan khidmat e-Hailing, Pack and Pick, dan Pandu Lalu.#bersamacegahcovid19 #bazarramadhan#kwpmalaysia #stayhome pic.twitter.com/M6utYQbTu1 — INFORMASI WILAYAH (@kw_seriwilayah) April 8, 2020

As for pack-and-pick, customers can now make pre-orders online via platforms prepared by local authorities, with traders paid either online or through e-wallets.

“Food collection locations will be determined by local authorities, who will also ensure social distancing is in place. With e-hailing, the local authorities will register traders with companies including Grab Food and Food Panda.

“The customers can place their orders from the traders like normal, and it will be delivered to their homes,” he said, adding the local authorities under his ministry include Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Putrajaya Corporation, and Labuan Corporation.

The minister said the alternatives to the physical bazaars have since been approved by the Cabinet and will adhere to the Health Ministry’s guidelines, with its details to be fine-tuned by the local authorities.

“The local authorities will also refund the fees and payments made by the traders and organisers for the physical bazaars. Registration for the alternatives commences next Monday (April 13) and ends on April 19,” Annuar said.