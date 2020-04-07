Penang to have one-hour legislative assembly, says chief minister

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during a press conference in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 7 — The Penang state legislative assembly sitting for this year will be conducted in the shortest time possible, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the legislative assembly needs to be in session within six months of the last sitting as per the constitutional requirement.

“We need to have a sitting before May 6 but due to the MCO, we will have it in a shorter time period,” he said during a press conference after launching an online platform for hawkers by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

He said constitutional requirements stated that if a sitting is not held after six months, the legislative assembly will be automatically dissolved.

“Based on advice from the state legal adviser, we will have a sitting, but it will be conducted in the shortest time possible to comply with constitutional requirements,” he said.

“Maybe we will have a one-hour sitting to meet constitutional requirements, and then it will be adjourned,” he added.

He said social distancing rules will be imposed during the short assembly session.

“The media can cover but social distancing will apply since we have a big hall,” he said.

Chow said the state exco will be discussing when to hold the legislative assembly session tomorrow.

“The final decision will be made by the state exco tomorrow,” he said.

He said state assemblymen had already submitted their questions to the state assembly.

He said all assembly questions will be answered in written form in a full assembly session after the movement control order (MCO).

“We will have a full assembly session after the MCO to let the assemblymen raise any issues, especially on the MCO,” he said.

The state assembly sitting this year was initially scheduled for April 17.



