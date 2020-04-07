Penang Island City Council launches e-commerce platform for hawkers, stalls at Ramadan bazaars

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at the launch of the Jom Beli [email protected] platform in Komtar, George Town April 7, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, April 7 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) today launched an online platform, Jom Beli [email protected] ([email protected]), to help hawkers affected by the movement control order (MCO).

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, in launching the platform, said it will be open to all hawkers at MBPP’s hawker centres and Ramadan bazaar stalls.

“If this platform is successful, we will extend it to all hawkers and other small food traders,” he said.

He said food security is also ensured, with delivery of food accompanied by a safety label “do not accept if seal is broken”.

The seal is specially issued by the MBPP for all hawkers and stalls at Ramadan bazaars that sign up with the [email protected] platform.

Chow said the state recognised the impact of the MCO on small businesses including hawkers.

“In this period, the use of technology is encouraged and MBPP will announce her initiatives using technology to assist all those affected by the MCO,” he said.

He said this is the beginning and called on hawkers to take part in the online platform.

“MBPP is partnering with Delivereat, a local food delivery service, to deliver the food ordered using the [email protected],” he said.

He said if the [email protected] platform proved successful, other food delivery services will be invited to be part of the platform during MCO to ensure all hawkers can continue to earn a living.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said licensed hawkers can even prepare the food at home and arrange for deliver through the platform using the [email protected] platform.

He said all hawkers must place the security seal on their food packages and if the customer find the seal broken, they can return the food to the delivery agent.

“We launch the platform today to get more hawkers to sign up for this service and we are also inviting the 27 Ramadan Bazaar organisers to also sign up for this,” he said.

He said using this [email protected] platform, all hawkers will get the revenue from their sales within three days through online banking.

Those who wish to sign up for [email protected] can send a WhatsApp message to 016-2004082 or register at https://forms.gle/ 3aqSVLooe64KAXCP9 .