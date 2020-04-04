MCO: Six nabbed for processing ketum in cowshed

KEPALA BATAS, April 4 — Police personnel carrying out a patrol under the Movement Control Order (MCO) busted a group of six men found processing ketum water in a cowshed at Permatang Sintok here yesterday afternoon.

Seberang Perai Utara District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police came across the men in their 40s and 50s during the patrol at about 6.30pm.

He said police initially found the group in violation of the MCO, as they failed to provide a reasonable reason to be gathered at the place.

“A police check on the cowshed where they were gathered revealed an ice barrel containing 48 small packets and four bottles filled with ketum water, and we detained them for further action. The ketum water was seized for investigation,” he said here today.

Noorzainy said investigations revealed the group shifted its operations to the secluded cowshed after the area where the original processing plant was located was being frequently patrolled by the police.

All of them were arrested for investigations under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1950 and Rule 11 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, he said, adding that one of them had a drug-related criminal record. — Bernama