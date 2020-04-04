Maxis to provide hospitals with essential connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Maxis Bhd (Maxis) will be providing fixed wireless broadband and wireless broadband to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and Hospital Kuala Lumpur in support of efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief executive officer Gokhan Ogut said the telecommunications company will also be providing mobile communication devices and is investing to further strengthen the network performance coverage at the hospitals for the benefit of all users on location.

“We are extremely grateful to all the frontliners and medical professionals across the country who continue to dedicate their time on the field to fight the spread of Covid-19.

“We want to ensure that our healthcare professionals are supported as much as possible with reliable connectivity, which is absolutely vital during this challenging time,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in the same statement, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said internet connectivity is extremely important for doctors and medical teams, as well as frontline workers in hospital command and operations centers, temporary and emergency wards and rooms as they work together to combat the pandemic.

“We appreciate Maxis’ support in helping us with our hospital communication needs as we face Covid-19 challenges.

“All parties must work together to break the chain of Covid-19. We must win!” he added. — Bernama