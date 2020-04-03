Sarawak minister: All present at March 27 meeting must self-quarantine after state assistant minister’s Covid-19 diagnosis

Dr Sim asked people not to panic and to stop politicking over the Covid-19 outbreak. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 3 — All those who attended a food supply chain subcommittee meeting on March 27 will have to undergo a 14-day self-quarantine for supervision and observation for Covid-19, Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian explained today.

He said he is one of those who attended the meeting in which one of the attendees tested positive for the coronavirus.

Others who attended the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Family, Women and Early Childhood Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, a few state assemblymen and MPs.

Awang Tengah and Fatimah started their self-quarantine today.

It is believed that Sarawak Assistant Infrastructure Development and Transportation Minister Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, who has tested positive for Covid-19 , was also present at the meeting.

“After a few close calls, despite all the precautions, one of the people who attended the SDMC subcommittee meeting on March 27, 2020 was diagnosed Covid-19 positive,” Dr Sim said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

“Though I am well (no cough, no short of breath, no fever), I am not Covid-19 positive (14-day incubation period) as part of the SOP for close proximity to Covid-19 positive case.

“Precautionary measures mean all of us in the meeting will need to be self-isolation @ home not just in case we become infected but more importantly not to infect the others, in case you happen to be infected though you are well and not having symptoms,” he said.

Dr Sim also asked people not to panic and to stop politicking over the Covid-19 outbreak, saying it does not help to curb the spread.

“Pls Stay Home. That is the only way you can stop the infection and stop being infected,” he said.