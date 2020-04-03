Minister: No Ramadan bazaars allowed while MCO is on

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob says Ramadan bazaars will not be allowed as long as the MCO is still in place. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Ramadan bazaars will not be allowed as long as the movement control order (MCO) is still in place, said Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob today.

Following a discussion today, the minister said it had been decided that if the MCO is lifted, the National Security Council (NSC) will draw up a new standard operating procedure (SOP).

“The NSC will decide on a post-MCO SOP. But if the MCO is still in place, no Ramadan bazaars will be allowed at all,” he said.

