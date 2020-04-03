Covid-19: Viral message of 30 affected people in Kampung Durian Burung is false, says Terengganu Health Dept

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA TERENGGANU, April 3 — The Terengganu Health Department has denied a viral message on WhatsApp that there were 30 Covid-19 cases of infections in Kampung Durian Burung here, allegedly following a religious ceremony.

State Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus said in a statement tonight that as of today, no Covid-19 cases have been found in the village and hoped the public would stop spreading the message.

“In connection to this, we want to advise the public to refer to valid sources of information by tuning in to the Malaysian Health Ministry, and not spread fake news which could create uneasiness among society.

“The public are also urged to abide by the movement control order (MCO) which is currently in force and to practice high standards of hygiene, wash their hands frequently, practise ethical coughing habits and social distancing to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

According to the viral message, 30 close family members of a Covid-19 patient had to be quarantined in Chendering here and the ministry was looking for villagers who attended the feast. — Bernama