MCO: Perak allows shops selling fertilisers, pesticides to operate twice a week

IPOH, April 2 ― The Perak government will allow shops selling agricultural inputs like fertilisers and pesticides to operate twice a week during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) until April 14.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said hardware stores, shops selling pet food and medicine as well as agricultural and industrial machinery spare part shops would also be allowed to operate twice a week during the MCO.

“Markets and wholesale markets will each be allowed to operate from 6am to 12 noon and from 4am to 10am respectively,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Faizal also said that vehicle repair workshops and spare part shops would be allowed to operate from 8am to 4pm while vehicle towing services could operate as usual.

He added that the daily operating hours of automated teller machines (ATMs) at all bank branches would be from 8am to 8pm.

He said the operating hours for other businesses and services like eateries and restaurants remained the same according to the directive issued under the second phase of the MCO, which is from 8am to 8pm and that in Perak it would be effective from 12 midnight today until April 14 or when the order is rescinded.

The state government has also set up an Isolation Care Centre to assist the Perak Health Department monitor the movement or health of patients under investigation (PUI) in the state. ― Bernama