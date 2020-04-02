Court kept busy as Perak works to punish slew of MCO defiers

Police round up detainees who flouted the movement control order at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court April 2, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, April 2 — The Magistrate’s Court here fined a total of 26 individuals, including 12 foreigners, RM1,000 in default of three months’ imprisonment, after they pleaded guilty to failing to adhere to the movement control order (MCO).

One of them was also fined RM5,000 in default of six months’ jail for obstructing civil servants from carrying out their duties.

While, another two, who failed to produce identity cards (IC) when they were arrested in Sungai Pari here, were fined RM500 in default of two months’ imprisonment.

All the accused entered a guilty plea when the charges were read out separately in front of Magistrate Norhanum Mohamad Shah in a proceeding that lasted about two hours.

The 12 foreigners are from Myanmar (five), Bangladesh (four) and Indonesian (three).

The accused aged between 17 and 49 were picked up by the police during the Ops Covid-19 carried out at several locations in the Kinta district between March 29 and April 1.

Among the locations were Chemor, Kampung Tawas, Sungai Pari, Menglembu, Taman Musim Bunga and Taman Klebang Jaya.

Deputy Public Prosecutor, Nur Asmaniza Mohammad, prosecuted, and the accused were represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) Nor Izwani Ahmad Jalaludin.

Today’s proceedings took place at the High Court here as disinfecting work was being carried out at the Magistrate’s Court.