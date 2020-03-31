Odd or even? Terengganu police come up with novel way to reduce vehicles during MCO

Malaysian Armed Forces and police personnel are seen at one of the roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 31 — Terengganu police have come up with a novel way of reducing the number of vehicles on the road during the movement control order (MCO) period up to April 14 — going by the odd and even last digit of the registration number.

For example, tomorrow, April 1, only vehicles with an odd last digit of the registration number will be allowed on the streets, according to an official statement posted on the Terengganu police Facebook account.

Similarly, on the following day, April 2, only vehicles with an even last digit of the registration number will be allowed on the streets, the statement said.

“The last digit of the registration number will be the guide (for any particular day). Any motorist who breaches the rule will be ordered to return home,” said the post.

The post said this approach has to be adopted to restrict the number of vehicles on the road during the MCO period, which it said is high. — Bernama