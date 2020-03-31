Another dead from Covid-19 in Sarawak

Health Ministry personnel screened individuals for fevers as part of Covid-19 precautions, before sending them to transit centres for the homeless during the MCO March 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May.

KUCHING, March 31 — Sarawak registered another death from Covid-19 today, bringing the number of fatalities to eight, state Disaster Management Committee deputy chairman Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

He said the latest victim is a 40-year old lecturer from Kota Samarahan who died at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

He said the sources of the deaths of two persons, a 47-year old from Kuching and a 41-year old woman from Miri of Covid-19 yesterday, are still under investigation.

“We have now a few new clusters, beside the five that the health department has already established.

“We also record 21 positive cases today with 20 at SGH and one at the Sibu Hospital. These have brought the total number of positive cases to 135,” Dr Sim said.

