Two men killed as lorry overturns in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU, March 30 — Two men were killed, when the grocery laden lorry they were travelling in hit the road shoulder, before overturning along Jalan Kelawat, Kota Belud this afternoon.

According to a Sabah Fire and Rescue Department statement, the lorry driver Radzli Nampak, 35, and his passenger Mahathir Mohammad, 36, died at the scene in the 4pm incident.

The department received an emergency call at 4.29pm and 11 personnel on two engines from the Kota Belud Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the scene.

“The accident involved a five-tonne truck travelling from Kota Kinabalu to Kota Belud carrying a load of groceries. The two victims were trapped in the vehicle but rescuers managed to extricate them.

“Both victims were pronounced dead by a medical officer, and the bodies were handed over to the police for further action,” the statement said.

The operation ended at 5.44pm. — AFP