MACC denies soliciting reports from Malaysians missing out on aid payments

The MACC rejected social media messages telling Malaysians to contact the agency if they do not receive aid payments from the government. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission rejected social media messages telling Malaysians to contact the agency if they do not receive aid payments from the government.

On Friday, the government announced a stimulus package over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) that included various forms of assistance for those affected by the pandemic and ensuing movement control order.

“The MACC denies claims purporting that the public must call the agency’s toll free hotline in the event they do not receive their allocation of government assistance, as was shared on WhatsApp and other social media platforms,” the commission said in a statement today.

The MACC added that it has not released any public statement on this matter.

Aid payments under the Prihatin stimulus package will be paid out starting April 1 and entitlements vary according to households’ income levels and economic participation.