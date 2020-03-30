In second phase of MCO, eateries, markets, petrol stations can only operate from 8am to 8pm

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The second phase of the movement control order (MCO) will see tighter measures implemented and operation hours of certain services reduced, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

Ismail Sabri said eateries, markets, and petrol stations will only be allowed to operate from 8am to 8pm daily for the entire 14 days of the MCO’s second phase.

“The second phase will see an increase from the aspect of roadblocks and checking on the movement of people.

“However I want to stress that in the second phase, movement is still allowed, and shops are still allowed to open, but only during the mentioned operating hours,” he said during a press conference that was broadcasted live.

Ismail Sabri added that the new restrictions would not affect the public transport system, taxis, and e-hailing services, which will maintain its operating hours from 6am to 10pm.

He said the ruling for houses of worship of all religions maintains its status quo, restricting all forms of public gatherings or communal prayer sessions.

