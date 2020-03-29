Ministry: Second Covid-19 death recorded today, Malaysia’s toll now at 35

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — A second death was reported today, and the latest Covid-19 casualty now brings the total cumulative fatalities to 35, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced today.

MOH director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah made the announcement on his Facebook page today, merely hours after his 5pm press conference in Putrajaya, in which he announced seven deaths; six of whom died yesterday and one today.

“The 35th death (Case 1952 case) is a 57-year-old Malaysian citizen. She has a history of traveling to Indonesia.

“She started having symptoms five days before being admitted to Putrajaya Hospital on March 17, 2020 and later to Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Sungai Buloh Hospital. The results of the Covid-19 validation test came positive on March 18, 2020. Her health deteriorated day by day, and she passed away on March 29, 2020 at 4pm,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Six Covid-19 patients died yesterday, whereas another passed away today, with the oldest patient being 91 years old and the youngest 27, both suffered from health complications such as high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney disease.

Another deceased out of the seven (Case #1,239) was a 50-year-old man who was a participant at the Sri Petaling Jamek Mosque’s tabligh congregation and had high blood pressure.

Dr Noor Hisham said that of the 34 cases of Covid-19 related deaths, 55.6 per cent were aged 60 years and above, while 67.6 per cent had chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease and heart disease.