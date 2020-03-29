Health D-G: 157 volunteers join Covid-19 fight, over 1,000 to follow suit

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that 157 healthcare and medical volunteer services have joined the ministry, to help contain the Covid-19 virus outbreak. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced that 157 healthcare and medical volunteer services have joined the ministry, to help contain the Covid-19 virus outbreak.

Its director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 1,008 from various medical backgrounds are set to join soon.

“MOH would like to inform that MOH welcomes healthcare and medical volunteer services to address the spread of Covid-19 incidents in Malaysia. Until today, 157 volunteers have joined and been assigned as volunteers, placed in stages to assist the medical assistance and Covid-19 treatment team.

“A further 1,008 people are set to join the medical team at hospitals, and they are of various medical professionals,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He said that given the current situation, MOH is also calling for more volunteers to join the medical assistance and Covid-19 treatment team, by filling out the registration form to join the team, which is available on the ministry’s Facebook pag

e.