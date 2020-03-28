Senior minister: Still many cars on the road despite MCO, more roadblocks expected

Police personnel are seen at a roadblock at Jalan Kuching in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The number of cars on the road remain considerably high despite the enforced movement control order (MCO), Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said today.

Heavy traffic was still reported on roads in prime locations like Petaling Jaya and in the capital city, said the Umno leader, who suggested that the authorities could mount more roadblocks to curb travel.

“We found so many cars still on the road,” he told a media briefing in Putrajaya.

But the message appeared to have contradicted the authorities own reading of the situation.

Ismail said police data revealed a compliance rate of 97 per cent, up 2 per cent from just two days ago.

MORE TO COME