Pahang extends postponement of mosque activities to April 14

Ar-Rahman Pantai Baru Mosque is closed to counteract the Covid-19 outbreak, March 17, 2020. Pahang has extended the closure of all mosques in the state. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUANTAN, March 28 — The postponement of all mosque and surau activities throughout Pahang is extended until April 14, in line with the Federal Government’s decision to extend the duration of the movement control order (MCO).

State Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MUIP) deputy president Tengku Panglima Raja Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Al-Mustafa Ri’ayatuddin Billah Shah said no exceptions were granted to the issuance of the postponement.

He said the decision was also approved by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah as the head of Islamic religion in the state.

“The mosques are only allowed to perform the azan by the muazzin who is on duty. Congregational prayers for member of the mosques are to be held at home with their family members.

“It should be noted that Friday prayers cannot be performed at home and can only be replaced by the Zuhur prayers,” he said in a press statement here today. — Bernama